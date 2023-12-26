Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded an AED 10.9 million contract for a project to lay a 562 metre Glass-Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) water pipeline with 1,500-millimetre diameter in Hatta. This project includes constructing a jet valve chamber to extend the lower outlet valve of Hatta Dam to the Wadi area. This project is part of the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant that DEWA is currently constructing in Hatta, which is the first station of its kind in the GCC region.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that this project supports the comprehensive plan to develop Hatta and address its social, economic, developmental and environmental requirements. DEWA is developing a world-class infrastructure for electricity and water to keep pace with the growing demand in Dubai and provide its services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality. DEWA applies the best global practices in all its projects and leverages the latest technologies in the generation, transmission, distribution and management of electricity and water networks, to raise production and operational efficiency.DEWA employs cutting-edge technologies in the installation of pipes and their accessories according to the highest international standards to increase the lifespan of its assets and reduce operational costs.



