Budapest: As part of its continuing mission to strengthen bilateral investment and economic relationships between Sharjah and prominent cities of the world, a high-level delegation from the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah will visit the Hungarian capital of Budapest from June 13 – 17 to discuss mutual investment opportunities and outline ways to strengthen the role of culture and heritage in advancing sustainable development.

The Sharjah delegation, led by DGR Chairman Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, will meet their Hungarian counterparts to gain a comprehensive overview of Hungary’s strides in promoting culture, creativity, and heritage as key pillars of a sustainable economy. Hungary’s arts and specialised museums are hailed as noteworthy models that reinforce the power of creativity in laying the foundations for achieving sustainable development and accelerating economic growth.

The delegation will also study and analyse how various economic sectors in Hungary complement each other to create a flourishing investment environment and explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The Sharjah delegation will deliberate with officials from Hungary’s economic institutions as well as meet with businessmen to discuss the scope for investment opportunities in the vibrant emerging sectors of the Hungarian economy.

Commenting on the upcoming visit, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman, DGR, said: “Hungary is known for its rich history and pioneering journey in investing in human capital to boost competencies and attain sustainable economic growth. Under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate has also adopted a similar methodology to develop Sharjah into a futuristic city through investments in culture, heritage, and human capital.”

-Ends-