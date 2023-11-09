Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi (DGE) delivered the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Retreat to nurture creative leadership and bolster productive collaboration among leaders in the government sector of the Emirate.

Under the theme 'Falcon Economy Strategy,' the retreat was attended by 33 delegates representing various Abu Dhabi government entities. The October retreat held at Strata's headquarters in Al Ain, provided a unique platform for leaders to converge, align their visions, and share valuable knowledge and experience on achieving a "Falcon Economy Strategy." Additionally, it shed light on the current and upcoming global government trends that can contribute to establishing a sustainable, knowledge-driven economy aligned with the ambitious vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The retreat featured a series of enlightening discussions with distinguished thought leaders, including His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement. The discussions covered a broad spectrum of topics, from industry insights to leveraging opportunities in emerging economic blocs and enhancing Abu Dhabi's economic competitiveness and streamlining business and investment processes, nurturing the innovation ecosystem, attracting top-tier talent, and addressing the dynamic landscape of the human resources sector.

His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, said: “Our recent transformation to the Department of Government Enablement allows us to collaborate and leverage synergies between different entities and individuals to deliver efficient services to Abu Dhabi's government entities, citizens, and residents. The leadership retreat is a testament to our renewed commitment to bring multiple stakeholders under one roof to work towards a common goal.”

The panel discussion was followed by various interactive activities and innovative team-building exercises to enhance communication, cooperation, and strategic thinking among leaders within the Abu Dhabi government.

The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Retreat follows the successful precedents set by its previous two editions. These retreats have consistently yielded fruitful outcomes that have significantly contributed to the ongoing efforts to foster a more prosperous future for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

About the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi

With a mandate to deliver quality services to Abu Dhabi government entities, citizens and residents of the Emirate, the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) is a consolidation of various government entities and functions under one lean and agile entity.

The DGE promotes a unified approach to customer-centricity by harnessing the synergies among various functions and entities, focusing on digitalisation, enhancing human capital capabilities and ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Effectively, DGE replaces the Department of Government Support, Human Resources Authority – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi School of Government, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority with the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) as an affiliated entity.