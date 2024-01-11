Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, the regulator of the social sector in the emirate, launched the ‘Sports for All Policy’ that aims to promote physical activity and encourage members of society to practice all kinds of sports.

The policy also seeks to establish basic standards to enhance community involvement in sports activities by identifying challenges that hinder certain members of society from participating in such activities. Additionally, it strives to find solutions to these challenges in collaboration with relevant authorities to safeguard individuals' right to engage in sports, while also recognising and promoting traditional sports.

All sports entities in the emirate, including those responsible for organising sports events and managing their venues, technical specialists in the field of sports, sports professionals, and all individuals employed in the sports sector in Abu Dhabi, are subject to the policy.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, said: “Maintaining a healthy and active community is one of the most important priorities for the Department of Community Development and the social sector agenda. Therefore, we are dedicated to developing our policies and programmes to consolidate the principles of both physical and mental well-being. Sports play a fundamental role in achieving this and so the Sports for All Policy has been introduced to inspire members of society to embrace an active lifestyle and engage in a diverse range of sports activities.”

He added: “Sports are among the community activities that foster community integration and cohesion among members of society. Through the Sports for All Policy, we aim to make sporting activities available to all segments and individuals of society without discrimination, and to encourage groups that might be less active, such as the elderly, to actively engage in sports and community activities. Through this policy, we also aim to streamline the work of specialised agencies and clubs and support them in organising successful and purposeful sports events.”

Al Balooshi urged all members of society to embrace an active lifestyle and engage in regular sports activities. Furthermore, he appealed to sports authorities to adopt the policy of sports for all to make sports in Abu Dhabi more inclusive.

The Sports for All Policy includes comprehensive guidelines to physical activity that are aligned with WHO standards. It ensures infrastructure meets the needs of all community members and encourages volunteerism and corporate social responsibility in sport.

The policy is dedicated to establishing equality in the right to engage in sports, ensuring that all members of society enjoy the same right to participate in sports activities and access sports facilities and events without any discrimination.

The DCD is committed to coordinating with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and other relevant stakeholders to raise the level of sports participation across all segments of the emirate's society, with a focus on supporting groups that need special support and enabling them to practice physical activity and sports easily.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

