Abu Dhabi: In celebration of the National Month of Reading, which will be held this year under the slogan ‘UAE Reads’, MAKTABA at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has organised more than 100 virtual and in-person events, seminars, workshops and competitions for March 2022.

As part of its celebrations, MAKTABA will launch the Treasuries of Knowledge in 50 Years exhibition, displaying the history of UAE libraries since the inception of the nation. Held at Zayed Central Library in Al Ain, the exhibition will underscore the efforts made by previous generations to build and improve public, private, and specialised libraries in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The exhibition will also showcase the role libraries have played in laying the foundations for the UAE’s current cultural transformation.

Other National Month of Reading events will include a varied programme of workshops, seminars, lectures, author meet-and-greets, competitions and more.

Shaikha Mohamed Almehairi, Library Management Department Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our National Month of Reading programming reflects our belief that reading, knowledge and development intersect, offering a diverse roster of events which aim to enhance community development across various sectors. The Treasuries of Knowledge exhibition is a particular highlight, showing how our world-class libraries, including digital libraries, have facilitated access to knowledge and resources for all segments of the Abu Dhabi population, setting the groundwork for the rapid development of the emirate and the country.”

Throughout the National Month of Reading, a series of entertaining workshops, educational lectures and seminars, and author sessions for students, children, and teenagers will aim to enhance participants’ cultural knowledge and cultivate national identity, building engagement with the Arabic language. Art workshops will also be on offer to offer a creative outlet and boost children’s crafting skills.

MAKTABA will organise the ‘Smart Children’ competition to encourage children to acquire as much general knowledge as possible, and will launch reading initiatives for People of Determination.

Panel discussions and seminars for parents and adults will also be held, discussing topics including the key role of reading in the research and education fields, and helping to boost skills, such as honing CVs.

Fatima Al Tamimi, Programming Lead and Competition Supervisor, said: “This year, one of main focusses of MAKTABA’s National Month of Reading programmes will be digital libraries, and we have organised a fantastic programme of lectures to raise awareness of digital resources, highlight their benefits and features, and educate audiences about our own Digital Library.”

DCT Abu Dhabi has cooperated with a number of local and federal partners to organise its National Month of Reading events, to ensure it reaches the entire Abu Dhabi community. These include Abu Dhabi Police, Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Mary Khamasmieh

Weber Shandwick

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com

Maher Al Bash

Weber Shandwick

E: MAlbash@webershandwick.com