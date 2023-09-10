Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi invited community members to participate in the Wyakom initiative and share their most innovative solutions to social challenges faced by the elderly. Participants can submit their ideas and solutions on the platform until 24 September 2023.

Wyakom focuses on ideas that enhance the well-being of the elderly through three main pillars: financial, social, and emotional well-being. These pillars contribute to improving their financial flexibility, raising their quality of life, and achieving the overall well-being of the elderly. It also aims to help them transition into retirement more effectively, promoting their social, emotional and psychological health.

The most innovative, winning solutions will be selected according to international principles and methodologies. Wyakom is a community initiative that emphasises the importance of community members' participation in finding creative solutions to various social challenges.

The department urges community members to make a difference in the lives of the elderly by participating, proposing innovative solutions, and leaving a positive impact that benefits the elderly. Please register for this initiative here: https://wyakom.addcd.gov.ae

