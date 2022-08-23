Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, evaluated the services, initiatives and projects of SAAED Association for Prevention of Traffic Crashers and the Make a Wish Foundation licensed by the DCD.

H.E. Al Dhaheri visited the Saaed Association for Prevention of Traffic Crashers along with a delegation of DCD personnel that included representatives from the Licensing and Social Control sector team and the Community Participation and Sports sector team. The delegation was received by Jamal Al Amiri, Executive Director of the Saaed Association, and the Board of Trustees. H.E. Al Dhaheri scrutinised the various services offered by the Association and their involvement in community services, along with the many initiatives and projects undertaken by the Association aimed at increasing traffic awareness and reducing accidents and traffic violations. He also assessed the role played by the volunteers in Abu Dhabi in implementing these missions.

The delegation also visited the Make a Wish Foundation that provides support and assistance for children with critical illness aged between three and 18. During this visit, Hani Alzubaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Make a Wish Foundation, highlighted the foundation’s involvement in spreading joy and happiness among children by fulfilling their dreams and desires. The Foundation has been able to grant over 5200 wishes for children of all nationalities since it was founded in the UAE. H.E. Al Dhaheri evaluated the programs and initiatives offered by the Foundation, as well as the role that volunteers play in carrying out these initiatives and donation campaigns, recognising the significance of such social organisations in providing assistance and support to the community.

He also lauded the civil associations and institutions of public interest, for their substantial contributions through high-quality services and emphasised on the department’s belief in the significance of the tertiary sector in serving the community with its vision and expertise, all of which enhances their services to meet the highest standards. He stated that the department, in collaboration with partners in various public and private sector, as well as with the involvement of a number of specialised associations in the Emirate, has devised a project to establish regulations for the tertiary sector institutions in Abu Dhabi. After reviewing the requirements and challenges of the sector, efforts were made to establish a framework that support and promote the tertiary sector in Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Al Dhaheri also commended the efforts and cooperation of the tertiary sector partners, which is in line with the strategies intended to make Abu Dhabi a global capital at the forefront of most recent advancements by providing superior level services to the society and achieve the goals and ambitions of improving the social sector of Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 6 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

