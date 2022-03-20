Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi announced coinciding with the International Day of Happiness, which falls on 20 March every year and is considered one of the most important global days declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in recognition of the importance of happiness as a key driver of community, economic, and sustainable development, DCD reports quality of life indicators show increased happiness and satisfaction rates in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of DCD, stressed that caring for community members and enhancing lifestyle leads to achieving a better quality of life and happiness. H.E. stated that happiness should be considered as one of the main factors for the society’s well-being, in addition to socioeconomic indicators.

The happiness and well-being index is one of the key indicators of quality of life, which includes two basic criteria - life satisfaction and happiness. The results showed an increase in the happiness index by 7.8%, from 7.17 to 7.727 points out of 10, the life satisfaction index increased by 6.68%, from 6.68 to 7.1258 points, the work-life balance index (satisfied and very satisfied) saw an increase of up to 16%, from 36.6% to 52.6%, and the overall residence satisfaction in Abu Dhabi index (satisfied and very satisfied) increased from 67.9% to 69.8%, while the Satisfaction with current housing income index increased from 33% to 38.5%.

Al Khaili added that the UAE and its wise leadership strives to solidify the concept of happiness and social well-being in citizens and residents. This has led the UAE to become one of the most prominent countries in achieving the highest levels of satisfaction and happiness. DCD conducts periodic studies and annual surveys to identify the society needs and ambitions and boost development in line with the department’s vision to achieve a dignified life for all members of the community.

The UAE maintained its highest ranking among Arab countries for the 7th consecutive year in the World Happiness Report 2021. It’s also continuing global advancement and leading over many advanced countries and economies, according to the annual report that is released by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Al Khaili noted that the UAE has made great efforts to improve community members’ happiness by upgrading services in many key sectors, including education and healthcare, in addition to providing a strong infrastructure to achieve prosperity.

DCD’s Chairman stressed that the growth witnessed in indicators of happiness and quality of life clearly reflect the department's interest in improving the quality of life for the Abu Dhabi community members, in line with government directives to boost citizens and residents’ happiness and satisfaction and provide a decent standard of living for all members of community. Such directives are directly related to DCD’s mandate, as the custodian of Abu Dhabi’s social sector agenda, striving to raise the quality of services in the sector.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 7 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

