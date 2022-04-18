The survey will reach thousands of respondents to gather the latest data on levels of physical activity, involvement in sports and physical activity, and suggestions to help shape Abu Dhabi’s quest to be an active city.

The survey will be open to those over the age of 15.

The results will build a holistic picture of sports and physical activity and inform the government’s drive to support and encourage an active and responsible community in line with the DCD’s strategic objectives.

The DCD’s survey reflects international efforts to focus on sport and physical activity as essential to well-being and social inclusion in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi has launched its first emirate-wide survey on community sports trends, needs and behavior to gather essential information to inform decisions and shape sports sector policies.

The project will involve thousands of citizens and residents aged 15 and over, who will be asked to respond to a 5-minute long questionnaire about their levels of physical activity, patterns of sports participation, the types of facilities and outlets available for sports and active recreation, and potential barriers to individuals' participation in such activities.

Respondents to the survey will also be encouraged to share their perceptions of sports and their views on how more active and healthy lifestyles can be encouraged in Abu Dhabi.

Through enhanced understanding of the habits and needs of citizens and residents living in communities across the emirate, the survey will support government decisions to exceed global average fitness levels and meet the key targets in the World Health Organization’s ‘Ten Lifestyle Goals for Healthy Living’ as the global community recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Details of how to participate in the survey will be distributed to relevant entities and groups by the DCD and via social media channels and SMS messages to the general public.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Office at DCD, said: ""There are so many ways for people of all ages to engage with sport and physical activity in Abu Dhabi, from attending major global events like Formula 1 or the Mubadala World Tennis Championships to using our public fitness facilities and joining groups at a grassroots level".

Working closely with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and other government entities, non-profit organisations, and the private sector, 'DCD's Community Engagement and Sports Sector will leverage the findings of the research to plan and monitor the need for and effectiveness of future interventions.

The Department reaffirmed that all submitted data shall remain confidential and only be used for research purposes and assist in arriving at the best indicators that will help improve the whole society’s quality of life. The Department also urges everyone to participate in the survey available at the following link: https://q-addcd.ink/36SO2ciAl

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of 'DCD's priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 7 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

