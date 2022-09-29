Abu Dhabi - The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi organised a ceremony to honour the best winning concepts on the ‘Wyakom’ platform, an online platform to address existing social challenges and devise solutions for them. The ceremony was held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of DCD and H.E Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary at DCD, along with a group of executive directors, at the Marriott Hotel Al Forsan.

During the ceremony, the nine ideas which had advanced to the final round were announced, including: the ‘Well-Being bank’ that is based on the principle of solidary time exchanges where people can devote their time for services they are skilled at, and loan time in the form of services they require. The primary objective is to enhance a sense of self-worth and social support, and boost their well-being; the ‘Senior’s Recreation & Activity Centre’ which is dedicated to senior citizens and the residents. This Centre's mission is to organise a range of social, recreational, and training programs, as well as to offer them services and activities with their loved ones; the finalist idea ‘Volunteer Emirati staff in hospitals to help senior citizens’ is an innovative concept which aims at guiding, monitoring, and facilitating the elderly through their medical checkups and providing them a better understanding of the medical instructions and procedures; ‘Rewarding increased physical activity or weight loss achieved by members in schools’ is a program for promoting physical fitness and a healthier lifestyle among children in schools; ‘Life Coaching for Seniors and Families’ is an intellectual digital platform and application that connects seniors and family members individually or as a group with life coaches to maintain the subjective well-being; ‘POD to Lead Community Support Sessions’, which proposes Khalifa City to host regular community support sessions by the people of determination, to provide people of determination the opportunities for empowerment;. the ‘Community Hub: for the community by the community’ aims to host social events that encourages social connectivity; ‘Enhancing bus stops in Khalifa City’ proposes upgrading a number of bus stops to be more modern, sustainable and secure; ‘Community garden: a way to nurture the social connection’, aims to embrace social connectivity by providing more opportunities for family get-togethers and implementing various events and activities for all community members.

Furthermore, the ceremony lauded the three winning concepts, the winner of the first place, Dr Patricia Fidalgo (INCLUDE NAME OF WINNER) proposed the ‘Well-Being Bank’, which aims to encourage people to donate an hour of their time delivering a service which they are skilled at in return of the services they require. Any person can either donate or borrow from the “well-being bank” by donate time to perform the tasks they can do and borrow time services they need based on solidary time exchange. The winner of the second place, Sarah Alnahdi, proposed the idea (PUT TITLE) which focuses on appointing Emirati volunteers in hospitals to serve senior Emirati citizens and residents by assisting them in understanding medical instructions as well as medical procedures, as most of the hospitals lack Arabic-speaking doctors and medical staffs. This concept is aimed at making Khalifa city the first to serve senior Emirati citizens through Emirati volunteers. The winner of the third place, Suzan Safah, proposed (PUT TITLE). The aim of this program is to reward academic students (PUT AGE RANGE ACCORDING TO DESCRIPTION OF BOOKLET) for engaging in physical activities and exercises.. The concept aims to inspire children in the preliminary grades to practice physical activity in order to benefit from living a more active and healthy lifestyle.

Together with its partners in the public, social, private, and third sectors, the DCD will provide complete support to put these winning ideas into practice. This is consistent with its mission to offer a high-quality standard of living for all community members as well as to advance the role of Wyakom Platform in boosting community members' involvement in bringing about beneficial impacts for the community's well-being.

-Ends-

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 6 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

Connect with DCD on social media: @DCDAbuDhabi