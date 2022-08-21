Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi has formed strategic partnerships with specialised academic institutions to assess and enhance the quality of social care professional licensing procedures in Abu Dhabi. This is in line with the DCD’s efforts to optimise the social care sector and ensure best quality of services by guaranteeing high capability of social care professionals.

H.E. Mubarak Salem Al Ameri, Executive Director of Social Licensing and Control Sector at Department of Community Development (DCD) said: “This partnership is a significant step taken towards regulating the social care sector by automating the assessment process of social care professionals, who wish to practice in Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, the DCD has also guaranteed the competence of the specialised experts participating in the assessment and the quality of the test content." The project will encompass several social care categories specified by DCD, such as psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, and counsellors.

“It is necessary that the social care professionals who seek to acquire the license meet specific qualifications and experience requirements stipulated by the DCD. Before accepting each application, which might take up to three months from submission, the DCD will evaluate applicants' educational backgrounds and work experiences,” H.E. Al Ameri added.

In 2020, the DCD introduced the ‘Social Care Professionals’ license services in Abu Dhabi, which are accessible via the ‘TAMM’ Abu Dhabi Government Services platform. These licensing services allow social care service providers to acquire the license required to work in the emirate and support the regulation of the social sector, as well as improve services in accordance with the highest international standards.

H.E. Al Ameri stated that the procedures for the assessments include proficiency testing, verification of the submitted documents, and other requirements mentioned in the Regulations and Procedures Manual, issued by the DCD. Social care professionals must also meet the established standards for education and experience published on the Department’s official website. The license is valid for two years beginning from the date of its issuance and is renewable for a similar period subject to renewal and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) requirements.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 6 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

