UAE, Dubai: Chalhoub Group, the partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East announced it will donate AED 1 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign. This initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund. This fund is designed to provide sustainable support for the education of millions around the world.

This action forms a community-wide response to the campaign, organized under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan. During this period, contributors have the opportunity to make donations in honor of their mothers’, recognizing the crucial role mothers play in fostering their children’s education. The campaign also promotes values such as honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while solidifying the UAE’s humanitarian role.

A noble mission

Patrick Chalhoub, Group President at Chalhoub Group, said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign embodies the UAE’s noble humanitarian mission to support underprivileged communities, positively impacting millions of lives annually. By providing essential knowledge and tools, the campaign empowers individuals to forge a brighter future and contribute to the development of their nations.”

“It is an honor to join the list of contributors to this campaign, and to support MBRGI’s projects and programmes; this campaign resonates with Chalhoub Group unwavering support to education. With a focus on education, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign holds particular significance, recognizing education as the cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and driving positive change.” he added.

Aiming to revive the culture of endowments as a development tool that ensures sustainable charity and highlights the UAE’s humanitarian role, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign will dedicate its proceeds to the education and training of millions of individuals around the world in partnership with humanitarian organisations.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

