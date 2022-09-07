Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today on linking the electronic payment systems to CBUAE’s.

The MoU comes as part of both entities efforts to implement the UAE’s strategy and achieve its digital transformation objectives for services provided to individuals. It aims to connect the electronic payment systems of the CBUAE with the GCAA, which helps in strengthening effective control to pay the wages and entitlements of workers in the civil aviation sector.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at the CBUAE, and H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA.

The MoU includes partnership and collaboration on common issues providing a stable work environment for employees of the aviation industry.

