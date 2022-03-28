Manama, Bahrain: - This week’s BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 127%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 30th March 2022 and the maturity date is 29th June 2022.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.99% compared to 1.60% of the previous issue on 23rd March 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.499% with the lowest accepted price being 99.447%.

This is issue No. 1906 (ISIN BH000973GTG0) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

-Ends-