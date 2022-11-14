Manama, Bahrain: - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been fully subscribed by 100%.

Subscriptions worth BD 43 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 16th November 2022 and matures on 15th February 2023, is 5.18% compared to 4.50% of the previous issue on 12th October 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.259 (BH0004769194) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.