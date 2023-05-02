Manama, Bahrain:- The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 403%.

Subscriptions worth BD 104.778 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 4th May 2023 and matures on 2nd November 2023, is 6.05% compared to 6.00 of the previous issue on 6th April 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.213 (BH0008615237) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

-Ends-