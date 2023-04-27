Manama, Bahrain:– The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 2-year Government Development Bond has been fully subscribed by 100%.

Subscriptions worth BD 200 million were received for the BD 200 million issue, which carries a maturity of 2 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 3rd May 2023 and matures on 3rd May 2025, is 5.875%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.32 (ISIN BH000B272N66).