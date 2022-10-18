Manama, Bahrain: - This week’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 135%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 20th October 2022 and the maturity date is 19th October 2023.

The weighted average rate of interest is 5.83% compared to 5.38% of the previous issue on 22nd September 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 94.432% with the lowest accepted price being 94.280%.

This is issue No. 97 (ISIN BH000B6626C6) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.010 billion.

-Ends-