Manama, Bahrain:- This week’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 150%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 21st April 2022 and the maturity date is 20th April 2023.

The weighted average rate of interest is 3.25% compared to 2.79% of the previous issue on 24th March 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 96.820% with the lowest accepted price being 96.584%.

This is issue No. 92 (ISIN BH000V8Q24I4) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

