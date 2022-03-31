Sharjah: Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), led a detailed inspection visit of Kalba Waterfront, the largest retail and first inclusive waterfront destination in Kalba developed by Eagle Hills Sharjah Development, a joint venture between Shurooq and Eagle Hills. She also visited Mysk Kingfisher Retreat extension– the only one of its kind nature retreat in the UAE offering a gateway to the world of conservation in the country.

Bodour Al Qasimi was accompanied by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, and Vice Chairman of Eagle Hills Sharjah Development; and several Shurooq officials.

The Shurooq Chairperson reviewed the readiness of Kalba Waterfront’s infrastructural facilities, as the development gears up to start welcoming visitors by the end of 2022. She was briefed on the importance of the project and the value it will add to the emirate’s eastern region, being its largest inclusive retail project on the waterfront.

Bodour Al Qasimi noted that Kalba Waterfront embodies Shurooq’s vision for sustainable projects that are beneficial to both the region and its people. The project also fulfills the Authority’s goals to provide hubs of commerce, entertainment and tourism in a way that boosts small- and medium-sized enterprises and promotes Sharjah’s economy.

During her visit to Mysk Kingfisher Retreat extension situated in close proximity to Kalba Waterfront, the Shurooq Chairperson alluded to the authority’s success in developing comprehensive development projects to offer both residents and tourists exceptional experiences, adding it is a qualitative addition to the UAE’s travel and hospitality sector.

Bodour emphasised that investments in the hospitality sector today must be inspired by diversity, innovation and the development of locally-inspired qualitative experiences, especially as the sector is poised to continue playing a major role in global economic recovery.

The Kalba Waterfront is centrally located in the Kalba Eco-tourism Project close to the Al Qurm Nature Reserve, Kalba Eco-tourism Project and Kingfisher Retreat. Situated on about 183,000 sqm, the project comprises the Kalba Waterfront Mall which has 80 units, a variety of indoor and outdoor dining outlets, a 1,000sqm play area for youngsters, as well as an expansive promenade that lines the lagoon that enables visitors to enjoy a scenic stroll overlooking the waterfront.

Receiving the World’s Leading Nature Retreat title at The World Travel Awards 2021, the Kingfisher Retreat by Mysk is one of the Sharjah Collection Brand, operated and managed by Mysk by Shaza. The retreat’s design creates an exclusive local experience by repurposing with robust and sustainable materials. It comprises 20 exceptionally designed luxurious tents equipped to provide a unique experience to visitors, who can also enjoy the other facilities, including a swimming pool, spa, reception area, restaurants, and interior and external leisure areas.

Kingfisher Retreat by Mysk second phase of development is 50 percent complete and is scheduled to be open to the public in the third quarter of 2022. This gateway to a unique world of conservation, will offer 20 more luxurious tents varying between 4-bedroom, 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 1-bedroom units.

Video Link: https://we.tl/t-IoTpJCTq2G

-Ends-