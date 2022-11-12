The Treasured Sayings (Kanz Al Jeel) Award was launched earlier this year by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to celebrate the legacy of the increasingly popular oral and literary tradition of Nabati poetry

Winners will be awarded at a prize ceremony during the Al Ain Book Festival, on 16 November at the Zayed Central Library in Al Ain

The Award ceremony is part of the festival’s celebration of Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage and of the inspiring work of Emirati and Arab poets, writers, artists, and intellectuals past and present

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the six winners of its inaugural Treasured Sayings (Kanz Al Jeel) Award.

The winners will be presented at a ceremony at the Zayed Central Library in Al Ain on 16 November at 6pm during the Al Ain Book Fair 2022 (14-20 November).

Launched earlier this year by the ALC, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, the award celebrates the legacy of the increasingly popular tradition of Nabati poetry. The committee received a total of 234 submissions from 20 different countries across six categories.

The winners of the Treasured Sayings Award 2022 are:

Poet Obaid bin Gathlan Al Mazrouei (UAE) in the Poetry Matching category for his work, which was characterised by its ability to identify with the atmosphere of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s poetry

category for his work, which was characterised by its ability to identify with the atmosphere of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s poetry Poet Salem Saif Al Khaaldi (UAE) in the Poetic Publications category for his collection ( Good Heart) comprising 220 poetic verses , published by Hamaleel Publishing in 2022, which was distinguished for its artistic and linguistic interdependence, which reveals the depth of the poet’s experience and his mastery of the tools of the Nabataean poem

category for his collection ( comprising 220 poetic verses published by Hamaleel Publishing in 2022, which was distinguished for its artistic and linguistic interdependence, which reveals the depth of the poet’s experience and his mastery of the tools of the Nabataean poem Artist Abdelkader Daoudi (Algeria) in the Arts category for his painting titled ( God has given us Good and Grace ), which innovatively portrays the poetry of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

for his painting titled ( ), which innovatively portrays the poetry of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Dr. Ayesha Ali Al Ghais (UAE) in the Studies and Research category for her book ( The Initiation of Excellence in Emirati Nabati Poetry: A Critical Study) , published by Aldhabi Publishing in 2022, which is an appraisal of a number of Nabataean poems by the greatest Emirati poets from the nineteenth century to the present day

category for her book ( , published by Aldhabi Publishing in 2022, which is an appraisal of a number of Nabataean poems by the greatest Emirati poets from the nineteenth century to the present day Dr Khaled Al-Masri (Jordan/USA) in the Translation category was for his translated book Smile, may your life smile: from the pioneers of wisdom, leadership and love , featuring the poems of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

for his translated book , featuring the poems of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Orientalist and diplomat Marcel Kurpershoek (Netherlands) in the Creative Personality category for his dedication in studying Nabati poetry over more than a quarter of a century.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, warmly congratulated the winners of the first edition, wishing them continued success. He said: “The Treasured Sayings Award is an inspiring cultural award that stimulates literary creativity in the country and the region and celebrates the important poetic contributions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his influence on contemporary Arabic poetry. The Treasured Sayings Award will have a great impact on motivating creators in various fields to present quality works inspired by or related to Nabati poetry and its legacy, and to explore new and innovative ways to experiment with poetic compositions.”

Eissa Saif Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Treasured Sayings Award and Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Cultural and Heritage Programmes & Festivals Management Committee, pointed to the resounding success of the first cycle of the award. He especially highlighted the wide turnout of participants in various fields of literature and from all over the world. He said: “This confirms the originality and importance of the poetic and literary work of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established an important hub for creators, translators, artists and critics of different nationalities and ethnicities, and contributed to launching a new creative movement that enriches the literary scene and reflects the noble values ​​rooted in the Emirati society.”

Al Mazrouei also congratulated the winners of the first edition, expressing his appreciation of their outstanding creative contributions and works, and inviting authors from all over the world to participate in the next editions of the award.

About the Kanz Al Jeel Award

The Kanz Al Jeel (Treasured Sayings) Award was launched in 2022 by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. The Award was inspired by the visionary poetry of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and it aims to elevate poetry, and especially Nabati poetry, and highlight its role as the mirror of society. The award includes six categories: Poetry Matching, Arts, Studies and Research, Poetic Publications, Translation, and Creative Personality. The total prize pool amounts to AED 1.5 million, with AED 500,000 awarded to the Creative Personality winner, and AED 200,000 awarded to each of the winners in all other categories.

About Al Ain Book Festival

Founded in 2000 under the patronage of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, the

Al Ain Book Festival - formerly known as the Al Ain Book Fair - celebrates Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage and the inspiring work of Emirati writers, intellectuals, and creatives, past and present. Rebranded in 2022, the Festival delivers a diverse programme which aims to foster the culture of reading and inspire people to connect with Emirati heritage, culture and creativity by bringing Emirati stories to life through poetry, performance, film, and music for everyone, especially young people.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support the development and modernisation of the Arabic language through comprehensive strategies that aim to enrich the scholarly, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, to promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, to support to Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scholarly research, arts, and content creation, and create inspiring events including book fairs, all through dedicated programmes and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.