UAE, Dubai: Apparel Group joined a growing list of businesses, institutions and individuals announcing their support of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund. The Group announced it will contribute AED 10 million over a period of 5 yearsto help implement sustainable programs to fight and eradicate hunger.

Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign highlights the UAE’s unwavering commitment towards helping communities and individuals in need around the world.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, and to fight hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of crises and natural disasters.

Sima Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign reflects the UAE’s values of solidarity, giving and generosity, evidenced every year during charity campaigns as the country extends a helping hand to those in need around the world. UAE’s ongoing solidarity campaigns during Ramadan annually proves its generosity and values toward people in need.

“Apparel Group is honored to join efforts with the UAE’s initiative to provide sustainable food aid to vulnerable groups around the world. Our contribution is an expression of our commitment to supporting programs and projects implemented by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives around the world,” Sima Ved added.

