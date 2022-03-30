New Strategic Investors will receive approximately 7% of the Company’s share capital (representing approximately 3,500,000,000 shares) and a lock-up of between 180 to 365 days will apply to these investors.



Balance of the deal size (including Cornerstone Investors previously announced) is up from 6.5% to 10% of Company's share capital.



Decision to increase size of IPO based on strong investor demand and oversubscription across all tranches.



The retail tranche will remain unchanged at AED 731 – AED 806m.



Subscription period to UAE retail investors as well as qualified domestic and international institutional investors remains unchanged and will close on 2 April 2022 and 5 April 2022, respectively



Dubai Electricity and Water Authority IPO will further empower the growing prominence of the UAE and Dubai’s equity capital markets



Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (“DEWA” or the "Company") today announces that, following approval from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (the “SCA”), it has exercised its right to increase the number of shares offered in its initial public offering from 3,250,000,000 ordinary shares to 8,500,000,000 ordinary shares, which would result in a free float of 17% of DEWA’s share capital, with the Government of Dubai continuing to own 83% of DEWA's share capital.



DEWA has also received approval from the SCA to increase the size of the tranche reserved for qualified investors (which includes the new Strategic Investors) from 5.9% (representing up to 2,925,000,000 shares) to up to 16.4% of the Company’s share capital (representing up to 8,175,000,000 shares).



Excluding the New Strategic Investors, who are locked up for between 180 and 365 days, the deal (including previously announced cornerstones) increases from 6.5% to 10% of the Company’s share capital. The size of the retail and employee tranches will remain the same.



The new offering size was determined by the Government of Dubai as the selling shareholder, following DEWA’s decision to set the offer price range per share between AED 2.25 and 2.48 per ordinary share on 24 March 2022, providing investors with a highly attractive value proposition that reflects the Government of Dubai’s long-term confidence in DEWA’s growth trajectory. The decision also reflected DEWA’s prioritization of supporting aftermarket trading performance post-listing.



The subscription period for the DEWA IPO remains unchanged and will close on 2 April 2022 for UAE retail investors and on 5 April 2022 for qualified domestic and international institutional investors. DEWA is expected to list on the Dubai Financial Market (“DFM”) on or around 12 April 2022.



-Ends-



ABOUT DEWA

DEWA was created in 1992 as a result of the merger of the Dubai Electricity Company and the Dubai Water Department. DEWA is the exclusive electricity and water utility provider in Dubai. The Group generates, transmits and distributes electricity and potable water to end users throughout Dubai.



DEWA owns 70% of Empower, currently the world’s largest district cooling services provider by connected capacity, and owns, manages, operates and maintains district cooling plants and affiliated distribution networks across Dubai.



The Group also comprises a number of other businesses including Mai Dubai, a manufacturer and distributor of bottled water, Digital DEWA, a digital business solutions company, and Etihad ESCO, a company focused on the development and implementation of energy efficient solutions.



DEWA has grown along with Dubai’s expanding economy, population and infrastructure, as Dubai’s fast pace of development has resulted in a rapid increase in the demand for electricity and water. With the highest standards of efficiency, quality, and availability, DEWA is ready to meet the increasing demand for electricity and water in the Emirate, which is planning to grow from around 3.5 million people today to 5.8 million people by 2040.



DEWA is therefore both integral to, and benefits from, Dubai’s past and current economic growth, while also playing a key role in Dubai’s green energy transition process, which is a central pillar of the Group’s strategic direction.



The Group currently has approximately 11.4% of its power capacity from clean energy sources, which is the highest proportion of energy from clean sources in the region (as compared to other regional utility companies). DEWA supports the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and is well-aligned to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 100% of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The Group also expects to supply 100% of water capacity from desalinated water by 2030 using clean energy and waste heat.



To find out more, visit www.dewa.gov.ae/ipo.



