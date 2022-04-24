The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) carried out a successful partial evacuation drill of its main building, as part of the approved plan for the practical implementation of emergency building evacuation measures for 2022, achieved through coordination between the Integrated Systems and Environmental Protection Section, the Security and Transport Section of the Administrative Support Sector and the facility management company "Khidmah".

The teams in charge of the exit drill managed to partially evacuate the building in 3 minutes and 40 seconds, which is an emergency response record involving some 105 people present in the designated area for the exercise, given the rapid action of the personnel in charge and of the employees who, as soon as the alarm bell was sounded, headed for the emergency exits and gathered at the assembly points.

This exercise is part of a series of practical drills to assess the degree of preparedness to deal with emergencies in the event of fire, and to raise the level of readiness, so as to strengthen the efforts to protect people and ensure their safety, by raising awareness of the necessary measures that must be taken in such circumstances in accordance with the safety and prevention requirements and in application of the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Management System.

