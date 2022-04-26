Dubai, UAE – Alfardan Group, has announced a donation of AED1 million to support the humanitarian efforts of the UAE, the region’s largest campaign of its kind to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

The Group’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is a generous addition to the donations of numerous other benefactors to the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), aims to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition in less fortunate communities across the world, especially among vulnerable groups such as women, children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.

Group’s Contribution

Ali Fardan Ali Al-Fardan, Chairman of Al Fardan Group, said: “It is a proud moment and a unique opportunity to support the generous UAE community carry out this unprecedented humanitarian work. Our company is founded on a solid structure based on the finest human and professional values represented in achieving integrity, distinguished service and social responsibility. Today, the 1 Billion Meals initiative opens new horizons for global charity work and actively participates in the global battle against hunger, especially in less fortunate communities. Alfardan Group shares the comprehensive vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to work together for the sustainable development of societies.”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

-Ends-