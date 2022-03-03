Ajman, United Arab Emirates: The Ajman's Department of Finance has won an award at the UAE Innovates 2022 under the category "Most Innovative Use of Resources" for its "Fursan Robots" project.

Her Excellency Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and Future, handed the trophy to His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman's Department of Finance, during the UAE Innovates 2022 and conclusion of the UAE Innovation Month 2022, which was held at the Museum of the Future.

This award reflects the commitment of the Department to advance its achievements and innovations in artificial intelligence, as well as its commitment to the safety and security of the government's financial performance data through the use of the latest digital technologies and robotic programs.

The "Fursan Robots" also involves matching ependitures with a resource system, posting budget adjustments, managing plans and budgets, and monitoring the financial performance indicator "the thermometer".

Commenting on this, Al Ali stated that the department's various initiatives and innovative projects aim to keep pace with the continuous developments in modern techniques of artificial intelligence.

“The department's projects reflect its efforts to promote the culture of innovation and leadership in the financial sector, allowing employees to focus on higher-value activities, and ensuring the security of Ajman’s financial performance data,” he added.

UAE Innovates 2022 is part of the UAE government's initiative to develop a culture of innovation in the government sector by celebrating innovative technical solutions that contribute to consolidating the UAE's leading position in this field.

