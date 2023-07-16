In order to enhance the efforts of the Ajman Center for Social Responsibility (Ajman CSR) of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ajman Chamber) in educating private sector establishments by applying best practices that support sustainability and growth of businesses, the Ajman CSR organized a workshop entitled "Work Ethics". The workshop aimed to direct private sector establishments towards adherence to ethical values and standards in the work environment and highlight the benefits of adopting and applying work ethics and their impact on increasing productivity and improving the happiness of the employees.

Aisha Hilal, Director of the Ajman CSR, attended the workshop, and the advisory workshop was presented by Rita Haddad, in the presence of officials and representatives of more than 30 establishments that are members of the Ajman Chamber.

The workshop dealt with the definition and importance of work ethics in the private sector, practical methods of implementation, principles and standards of work ethics and their relationship to social responsibility, the impact of social responsibility implementation on the work environment, and linking work ethics to work excellence and increased productivity.

For her part, Aisha Hilal stressed the significance of the workshop and its role in enabling private sector establishments to develop ethical practices and familiarity with the standards and policies followed in this field to ensure building a positive reputation for any establishment. She also explained that the workshop provided an opportunity for the participants to learn about the latest principles and practices in the field of work ethics and how to implement them effectively

She stated that the Ajman CSR adopts a diverse awareness and training plan to enhance the knowledge of the Ajman Chamber‘s member establishments in order to encourage them on adopting social responsibility and the standards and requirements of sustainable development in addition to the green economy.

At the end of the workshop, the participants exchanged ideas, expertise, and best practices in the field of work ethics implementation. ‏