H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), participated in the delegation that represented the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FUCCI) in the 26th Arab-German Business Forum, which is organized by the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ghorfa) in Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany, in the presence of a large group of government officials, experts, decision-makers and business owners from the private sector in Germany and Arab countries.

A number of important topics were discussed, including "smart city planning and readiness in digital infrastructure, the development and digital rehabilitation of old and traditional factories using artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to reduce the energy consumption used and thus reduce expenses and production costs, securing supply chains and achieving sustainability, and its reflection on the sustainability of these factories and other economic sectors".

H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji stated that the Forum shed light on the importance of completing educational stages and the need to introduce training into universities to ensure obtaining trained minds and hands that master the work and reduce the cost, by sending students to industrially and technologically advanced countries for certain periods. This will ensure the UAE’s qualitative interest in human resources and achieve the UAE aspirations for the success of the "Nafis" project, which will supply the private sector with trained hands.

The Forum focused on alternative energy sources, such as those produced from solar panels, wind energy, green hydrogen, and others.

Al Muwaiji recommended the need to rethink the diversification of the participating entities between the developed and energy-dependent countries with the Arab countries in general and the UAE in particular, with the need to activate financial participation to ensure continuity and reduce the possibility of risk by providing financing from one side. He also recommended the need for re-planning and building cities to be smart cities that have a developed infrastructure that meets the requirements of digital transformation and reduces costs so that it has a positive impact on the social and health aspects, which will achieve carbon neutrality (Net Zero) and environmental protection in line with the UAE's approach to achieving sustainability in its comprehensive sense, which is aimed at meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) which will be convene in Dubai Expo City next November.

In conclusion, he called for concerted efforts in all governmental and private bodies to take it upon themselves to educate society and its members to understand the meaning of sustainability, considering sustainability a long journey and not a goal or a station, assuring that sustainability is plans and stages that are achieved at all levels by educating and informing society members of how to consume energy and control the savings up 50% of the resources thus reducing carbon dioxide emissions.