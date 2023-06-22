As part of the efforts of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to diversify the agenda of its participation in foreign exhibitions, develop and modernize its network of global economic relations, find opportunities for expansion and business development, and promote the emirate as an ideal destination for investment, the Ajman Chamber participates in the “Saudi Food Show” exhibition, held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 20 to 22 June, with wide regional and international participation, to highlight opportunities for food sector developments globally.

Al Ain Flour Mill, Al Malaky Royal, and Sovereign Industries participate, under the umbrella of the Ajman Chamber, in the activities of the exhibition, as the Ajman Chamber aims to participate in the exhibition to enable its members from the private sector establishments to discover new foreign markets to develop the emirate's local exports and learn about best practices and modern technologies in the food and beverage sector.

Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Relations and Members Support Office at the Ajman Chamber, stated that the Ajman Chamber pays great attention to the food and beverage sector in line with the strategic goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. The food sector in Ajman is one of the fast-growing sectors, as the number of its establishments reached in 2022 to about 8,051 establishments, with a growth rate of 9.6%.

He stated that the "Saudi Food Show" provides a global platform to promote sustainable development in this vital sector and highlights the latest technologies and innovations in the food and beverage industry, in addition to exchanging knowledge and experiences with experts and specialists, exploring opportunities for partnership and cooperation with interested parties and developing their networks of relationships. The exhibition also contributes to providing innovative solutions to the challenges of the food and beverage sector, improving food quality and safety, enhancing sustainability, and reducing the environmental impact of the food and beverage industries.

Al Nuaimi explained that the Ajman Chamber delegation was keen to enhance its communication with the participating entities from various countries and to hold bilateral meetings for discussing ways of cooperation and partnership, opening new markets for local products, and learning about new and innovative best practices and advanced technologies in the food industry.