The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) received a delegation from the International Chamber of Commerce - UAE (ICC UAE), to discuss ways of mutual cooperation, review the map of local and international exhibitions and events during the coming period, and discuss opportunities for the Ajman Chamber and its member establishments of the private sector to participate in these events.

The meeting was attended at the Ajman Chamber headquarters by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector, Ali Rashid Al Kaitoub, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, Maryam Al Hashemi, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Ajman Chamber, and from ICC UAE, Vincent O’Brien, Director, and Habibullah Rizwan, Operations Manager.

The meeting reviewed the agenda of proposed local and international events and opportunities for the participation of the Ajman Chamber and its corporate members, as ICC UAE's delegation reviewed a list of a variety of specialized local and international events.

For his part, Mohamed Al Janahi stressed that the Ajman Chamber is keen to intensify the agenda of its participation in specialized events in support of developing a network of renewed global economic relations that supports opportunities for expansion and business development and promotes the emirate as an ideal destination for investment. He explained that the Ajman Chamber aims to strengthen its local, regional, and international presence in various events and activities, identify the variables and reality of global economic and investment trends, and learn about the best modern and innovative practices in all fields."

Al Janahi added, "Diversifying the Ajman Chamber's participation and presence is an essential part of its strategy to enhance trade and investment opportunities, build strategic partnerships, promote local products, and open the doors to new foreign markets. Ajman Chamber is committed to supporting its corporate members of the private sector to access global markets with a view to enabling them to expand and increase production."