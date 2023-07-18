As a part of the efforts of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to improve the quality of education and training and increase the investment attractiveness and competitiveness of the emirate of Ajman in the field of higher education, the Organizing Committee of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX 2023) of the Ajman Chamber held a joint working session with a number of universities and higher education institutions in Ajman and the UAE with a view to discussing cooperation, enhancing the outputs of the AETEX, and improving the opportunities available to students and interested parties.

The session was held at the Ajman Saray Hotel and attended by Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the activities of the AETEX 2023, Maryam Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and a group of officials and representatives of universities and higher education institutions.

At the outset of the session, Abdullah Al Nuaimi welcomed the attendees, and explained that the AETEX continues its leading role in developing the educational sector locally and internationally and offering various educational programs that are compatible with the requirements of the labor market, especially since the labor market is witnessing rapid changes, especially during the current years due to technical developments and artificial intelligence (AI).

He stated that the Ajman Chamber aims to develop the AETEX annually to highlight the potential and attractiveness of the education sector in the emirate, as Ajman Chamber is keen to increase investment opportunities in the education sector as one of the main pillars of economic growth.

For her part, Maryam Al Nuaimi praised the efforts of the AETEX partners from universities and higher education institutions in enhancing its success and their keenness to update the educational tools and academic programs offered, in addition to their role in workshops and diversifying activities directed to students and teaching staff.

The session witnessed the discussion of many potential activities and initiatives during the eleventh edition of AETEX 2024. The attendees recommended the importance of launching accredited practical training programs targeting a large segment of students, graduates, and workers in both the government and private sectors and the need for cooperation in providing digital platforms to guide students and parents toward the needs of the local, Gulf, and international labor market.