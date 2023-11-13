H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and member of the Ajman Executive Council, confirmed that the sessions of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2023 and their results serve as a roadmap for launching development projects and initiatives at the local and federal levels, explaining that the Ajman Chamber in particular is drawing on the objectives of the next stage and updating its strategy based on the results and directives of the annual meetings, in addition to developing its services and launching proactive initiatives that keep pace with the economic and investment trends of the UAE and the Emirate.

He stated that the Ajman Chamber is intensifying its efforts to support and develop service exports, which contribute a large percentage to the UAE domestic product, so that the Ajman Chamber and the departments concerned with economic affairs in Ajman will work in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and local UAE economic authorities to develop and revitalize this vital sector and come up with accurate statistics about service exports to identify opportunities for development and growth of the sector and explore new foreign markets.

Also, he pointed out that Ajman has great competitive potential to increase its contribution to the growth of service exports, especially in the fields of education, health, medical tourism, and other fields.

Regarding the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” (ZGB) programme to simplify and reduce government procedures, Al Muwaiji confirmed that the Ajman Chamber immediately began taking sufficient and positive measures and steps to keep pace with the implementation of the ZGB programme, whether at the level of the Ajman Chamber or in cooperation with local authorities and departments in the emirate of Ajman in support of eliminating redundant government procedures and requirements, improving efficiency, enhancing flexibility and innovation, reducing costs, and improving customer experience.

The Ajman Chamber Chairman thanked H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, for the explanation he provided during the annual meeting sessions on the mechanisms for doubling the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2031 and the opportunities for the private sector to contribute to the matter, explaining that the Ajman Chamber is keen to provide supporting tools and initiatives to increase the contribution of its members from private sector establishments to raising the Country’s GDP and reaching AED 3 trillion in 2031.”

Al Muwaiji confirmed that the Ajman Chamber is enhancing its preparations and preparations in cooperation with its members from private sector establishments to participate positively in the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change "COP 28" and to contribute to supporting the UAE climate efforts, indicating that the Ajman Chamber is fully prepared to send a group of its employees to volunteer and participate in organizing this global event.

He revealed that the Ajman Chamber is accelerating the adoption and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its initiatives and projects directed at the business community and providing proactive, innovative services based on AI techniques to enable its members to effectively contribute to achieving the directions and vision of the emirate of Ajman and the UAE, explaining that the Ajman Chamber has actually begun to use AI through its last three projects launched at the GITEX Global 2023, namely the “Commercial Advisor”, the “Smart Market Researcher”, and the “Legal Advisor”.