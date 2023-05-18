H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji , the Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), during his reception of a delegation from Etisalat Services Holding (ESH), headed by H.E. Muammar Al-Rukhimi, CEO of the ESH, praised the competencies and capabilities of national institutions and their effective contribution to the development and sustainability of business and the prosperity of direct investments and thus increasing the GDP, by providing logistical service packages that keep pace with the aspirations of business owners and investors.

The meeting was hold at the ACCI's headquarters and attended by H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ACCI, and a number of officials from both sides.

At the outset of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and said, "We are proud of our national institutions and the innovative, technical, technical, and logistical services provided by ESH and its subsidiaries, which enhance the UAE economic leadership in general and create a competitive investment climate that increases the launch of promising exceptional projects and ventures."

He explained that discussing opportunities for cooperation and partnership between the Ajman Chamber and ESH aims to achieve our strategic objectives that are compatible with the objectives of the country, in general, and the emirate, in particular, by providing proactive services that exceed the expectations of the Ajman Chamber's members and enhance their contribution to economic development and enable them to develop existing activities, while developing a renewed network of global economic relations to support opportunities for expansion and business development, promote the emirate as an ideal destination for investment, and establish a participatory approach that supports digital transformation and data management.

The meeting included a comprehensive review of the main services provided by ESH and its subsidiaries, where the two sides discussed and explored opportunities for cooperation between them on the use of technology and innovation in supporting business, promoting economic growth, and developing proactive services related to information services, data, outsourcing, training, and employment of national cadres from fresh graduates in private sector establishments.

ESH delegation presented an overview of the most prominent services provided by ESH institutions and departments, including "Ebtikar Card Systems, Emirates Data Clearing House, Etisalat Facilities Management, Etisalat Information Services, Tamdeed Projects, Etisalat Academy, Outsource Management Business (OMB), and others." So that Ajman Chamber officials were briefed on the ESH services, including information technology solutions, smart services and information automation, professional services, infrastructure, consumption rationalization services, academic and training services, employment of Emirati graduates and their integration into private sector institutions, integrated systems, and other services. .

The meeting recommended the need to hold joint meetings and adopt specialized work teams from both sides to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the implementation of future projects, especially directed to the Ajman Chamber's member companies and factories, and to enhance their benefit from the quality service packages provided by ESH in all technical, educational, technical, and logistical fields. The attendees also agreed on the importance of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen relations, increase joint cooperation, and exchange experiences and best practices.

H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji affirmed the need of intensifying cooperation between the Ajman Chamber and ESH to develop and design supportive programs and services in the field of entrepreneurship with the aim of qualifying a generation of entrepreneurs at the highest level in line with the directions of the country and the emirate of Ajman. He also stressed that the Ajman Chamber will be keen to introduce ESH service to its members through visits to strengthen relations with its member companies and factories.

At the end of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji honored H.E. Muammar Al-Rukhimi and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Omar Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Membership Transactions and Legal Services, Nasser Ibrahim Al Dhafri, Executive Director of the Member Support and Innovation Sector, Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations Sector, Fatima Abdul Razzaq Al Awadi, Director of Technology Projects and Smart Services Department, and Maryam Ahmed Al Shehhi, Director of the Financial Resources Department; and from ESH, Tariq Salman, General Manager of Tamdeed Projects, Dr. Ali Al Qaidi, Director General of Etisalat Academy, Rashid Al Naqbi, Director General of Etisalat Facilities Management and Etisalat Information Services, Ahmed Al Yateem, Director General of the Emirates Data Clearing House and Ebtikar Card Systems, Faisal Al Raees, OMB General Manager of OMB, and Jassim Al Mazmi, Executive Director of Customer Service in Emirates Data Clearing House and Ebtikar Card Systems.