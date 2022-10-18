H.E. Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance (Ajman DOF), and H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), discussed mechanisms of joint cooperation and coordination to provide proactive services that support the competitiveness and attractiveness of the economic sector of Ajman and contribute to the sustainability and growth of business.

The two parties held a joint meeting held at the Ajman Chamber's headquarters, in the presence of Nasser Al Dhafri, Executive Director of the Member Support and Innovation at the Ajman Chamber.

During the meeting, H.E. Marwan Ahmed Al Ali hinted at the keenness of the Ajman Department of Finance to enhance prospects for cooperation and joint work, and to continue coordination and concerted efforts with all government entities in Ajman to upgrade the institutional work system at the level of the emirate and advance the sustainable development in it in line with the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership.

He added: "In the Department of Finance, we are keen to consolidate our partnership with the Ajman Chamber and support its active role in ensuring the sustainability of the business community in the emirate in line with the future. We will continue our integrative partnership and our joint efforts to provide an attractive investment environment that ensures the provision of the best innovative solutions that keep pace with modern technology and contribute to providing added value to investors by ensuring that they receive innovative proactive services that meet their needs and exceed their aspirations.”

For his part, H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi stressed the importance of the existing cooperation between the Ajman Chamber and the Ajman Department of Finance with a view to improving services and joint coordination to launch proactive value-added services that keep pace with the aspirations of business owners and in line with the successive developments witnessed by the economic sector in the emirate under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman and a member of the UAE Supreme Council, and H.H Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

He added: "Ajman Chamber is keen to communicate directly with all government entities in the emirate, with a view to redoubling efforts to provide proactive services and initiatives to achieve the Ajman Chamber's objectives aimed at enhancing the sustainability and growth of the business community and providing the capabilities of competitiveness and leadership."

He praised the efforts of the Department of Finance in raising the efficiency of the financial performance of government institutions and entities in Ajman and providing the necessary support and training for workers in various financial departments at the emirate level in terms of preparing budgets, policies, and financial plans. In addition, it has a leading advisory role in spreading awareness, enhancing expertise, and applying best practices, directly contributing to upgrading and improving the quality of government services.

