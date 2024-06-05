The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and the Ministry of Defence (MOD) have signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen joint cooperation, exchange expertise in the judicial, legal and professional fields, and support quality standards in services and training of cadres.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the ADJD by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, and on the side of the Ministry of Defence by His Excellency Major General Salem Juma Al Kaabi, Head of Military Justice. The signing ceremony was attended by a number of officials and officers from both sides.

On this occasion, His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri reiterated the commitment of the Judicial Department to further reinforce cooperation with its partners at the local and federal levels in order to improve the competitive position and support the achievement of the UAE's strategic objectives, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to cement cooperation and the bonds of an effective partnership with the various institutions that share the same responsibilities with a view to adopting international best practices, and so contribute to consolidating the foundations of justice and the rule of law.

The agreement signed between the ADJD and the MOD aims to qualify and train professionals from both sides in the practice of joint judicial, legal, technical and professional work, to promote the exchange of experiences, practices and judicial, legal and technical studies at all levels. It also provides for permanent coordination and the opening of mutual communication channels in order to facilitate and accelerate the pace of completion of judicial and legal work related to their respective jurisdictions, with the aim of achieving the highest professional standards in common areas.