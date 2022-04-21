Dubai, UAE: – Coinciding with the activities taking place to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day, ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, has announced a donation of AED5 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest of its kind, from the UAE to the world to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

ADQ’s donation, equivalent to five million meals, is one of several UAE companies that are making a significant financial contribution to alleviate hunger worldwide and battle malnutrition, which claim the lives of 25,000 persons per day, 10,000 of whom are children. The continuous influx of donations to the 1 Billion Meals initiative coincide with Zayed Humanitarian Day, marked every year on Ramadan 19, reflecting the UAE’s values of giving and solidarity.

Embodying Zayed’s Values

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of ADQ, said: “Supporting the 1 Billion Meals initiative, through which the UAE is providing food support to vulnerable communities, is part of our social responsibility, and reflects our willingness to contribute to achieving the UAE’s goal to aid those who are most in need around the world.”

Alsuwaidi said: “Our support coincides with Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work and emphasises ADQ’s commitment to the values of giving and human fraternity laid by the Late Sheikh Zayed. It contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a key player in sustainable regional and global development, and reiterates the importance of supporting all efforts to elevate human wellbeing and quality of life.”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

About ADQ

Established in Abu Dhabi in 2018, ADQ is one of the region's largest holding companies, with direct and indirect investments in more than 90 companies locally and internationally. Both an asset owner and investor, ADQ’s broad portfolio of major enterprises span key sectors of a diversified economy, including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi’s government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the Emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

For more information, visit ADQ.ae or write to media@adq.ae. You can also follow ADQ on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

- Ends -