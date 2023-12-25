The Experts Affairs Committee of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) considered the applications filed by 7 experts in different disciplines for inclusion in the roster of experts and decided to subject the candidates to the foundation expert qualification programme delivered by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA), it being understood that successful completion of the programme is a condition of their admission.

The said decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, at which the Committee approved the applications for renewal submitted by 3 experts in different specialties. It also approved one application filed by an expert to be admitted on the roster of Receivership and Liquidation, and examined a complaint lodged against an expert and took the appropriate decision in this regard.

The Experts Affairs Committee also decided to suspend the registration of an expert, following examination of the outcome of the technical assessment of the work of experts before the judicial authorities for the year 2023, taking into account the findings of the assessment and inspection of their performance in accordance with the applicable regulations and controls.

The meeting of the Experts Affairs Committee was chaired by His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, and attended by the Committee members, namely the Counselor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, Judge Mohamed Kamel Elgendy, Judge at Al Ain Court, Mr. Yousif Hasan Alhosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector, Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, and expert Dr. Hareb Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Expertise Technical Office.