His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, met with His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, within the framework of discussing the ways to strengthen the strategic partnership aimed at developing services in relation to complaints and labour cases to ensure the achievement of prompt justice and the fulfillment of rights of all parties in a due course.

The meeting reviewed opportunities for cooperation and coordination between the Judicial Department and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continue development efforts and to consolidate the relations with the competent authorities, contributing to sustainability comprehensive development of the services system, and its role in anchoring the competitive position of the UAE globally.

Counselor Youssef Al-Abri stressed that the Judicial Department is keen to modernise continuous work mechanisms in the Labour Court, and the adoption of advanced practices to enhance the protection of labour rights in the various economic sectors, particularly with the UAE wise leadership’s attention to the labourers as they are partners in production and development, in parallel with ensuring the interests of business owners, which leads to stability of the labour market and encouragement of investments in a pioneering legislative and judicial system laying the foundations of justice and the rule of law.

The Undersecretary of the Judicial Department appreciated the fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which contributed to facilitating the procedures in relation to referring labour disputes that cannot be resolved amicably to the specialised courts, and settling them in short periods of time through steps to quickly fulfill rights and obtain dues, in accordance with the Labour Relations Regulation Act.