Under the title "Quality of Judicial Expert Works and Reports in Light of Observations of the Judicial Inspection, Abu Dhabi Labor Court, and Al Ain Court of First Instance," the Abu Dhabi Justice Partners Forum, organized by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department focused on the significant observations received on expert reports for improving capabilities, skills, and performance efficiency in order to produce comprehensive and accurate technical reports meeting international standards.

During his opening speech at the forum, Counselor Ali Al-Shaer Al-Dhaheri, Director of Judicial Inspection, highlighted the Department's commitment to enhancing the overall quality of work and reports of judicial experts. This commitment aims to boost judicial performance in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to achieve world-class justice, strengthening the competitiveness of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Counselor Al-Shaer emphasized the importance of technical expertise in attaining justice, highlighting its role as a crucial tool utilized by the judiciary in complex cases where judges may find it difficult to fully understand the intricacies of the situation. The forum highlighted the most significant observations from judicial inspectors and judges on technical reports, aiming to develop the capabilities of experts, enhance their performance in report preparation, and ensure clarity and accuracy in adherence to the correct application of the law.

Furthermore, the forum, moderated by Counselor Abdullah Faris Al Nuaimi, President of the Abu Dhabi Labor Court, included the participation of several judges and advisors from the judiciary. It covered various topics such as the requests and arguments expressed by litigants before the expert, responses to them, the court's commitment to them, the reconciliation and waiver recorded by the expert in the report, comparison of documents to prove or deny employment relationships and labor entitlements, calculation of labor entitlements based on labor relation regulations, and general observations from the judicial inspectors on the expert reports in terms of labor and civil matters.

The forum also discussed the importance of experts being transparent and disclosing any connections or interests they may have with the parties involved in the case. It stressed the need for impartiality in their work to prevent any challenges or doubts about their fairness. Effective time management was also emphasized to ensure the timely completion of the expert's tasks as specified in the appointment ruling and the submission of the report. The forum stressed the need for the expert to overcome any obstacles that may hinder the execution of their mission and to personally inspect the relevant places and materials rather than solely relying on information provided by the opposing parties. Furthermore, experts are advised to clearly outline the tasks performed and their observations, ensuring that they align with the conclusions reached. It is essential for experts to focus on technical matters rather than getting entangled in legal issues and to provide the initial report to the opponents, allowing them to submit their comments and objections within the legally allotted timeframe. Experts must then respond to these comments and objections in their final report and adhere to the scheduled court sessions for discussion, ensuring that any necessary adjustments requested by the court are promptly addressed.