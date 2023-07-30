The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy has intensified its training activities to support efforts combating human trafficking crimes, as part of its multiple rehabilitation programs for judiciary members, Public Prosecution, government case advisors, representatives of legal departments in various agencies, lawyers, and judicial capacity officers, with a total of (28) training hours, benefiting (223) trainee during (18) months, from January 2022 to the end of June 2023.

His Excellency Counselor/ Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Academy, emphasized that the development of qualifying programs in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy is a top priority for developing the capabilities of all parties to the judicial work. This is in line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Head of the Judicial Department - Abu Dhabi, to qualify effective and excellent cadres that play a prominent role in consolidating the rule of law and achieving justice.

He explained that the focus on human trafficking crimes as a training program for those concerned in the legal and judicial field, comes in support of the directives of the UAE Government in relation to combating all the forms of such crimes, and resolutely addressing any form of exploitation, in light of the legislations and laws in force that set deterrent penalties to offenders, while providing protection and care for victims.

Counsellor/ Youssef Al-Abri stated that UAE has attached great importance to this matter, within the framework of its efforts to achieve justice, preserve rights and protect members of society from any danger, while taking preventive and proactive steps to prevent crime in coordination and cooperation between the various competent authorities internally and externally, in addition to ensuring prosecution and punishment of criminal activities.