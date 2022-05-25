Within their endeavor to strengthen and increase trade and investment relations between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Germany, His Excellency Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazroui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, met with His Excellency Klaus Ernst, Member of the German Bundestag and Head of the Energy and Climate Protection Committee, at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi to discuss supporting key economic sectors of shared interests including energy, hydrogen, energy security and resources.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, attended the meeting along with His Excellency Dr. Peter Ramsauer, Former Minister, Member of the German Bundestag, and Acting Member of Economic Affairs.

During the meeting, H.E. Al Mazroui commended the visit of the German official, pointing to its importance in sharing experiences and shedding the light on the services the Abu Dhabi Chamber offers for the business environment in Abu Dhabi.

The Chairman added that exchanging visits would pave the way for potential partnerships and help German businesses to invest and establish their operations in Abu Dhabi. He expressed the readiness of the Chamber to coordinate with the related authorities in Germany to help businesses in both sides explore the available businesses opportunities in both countries.

For his part, H.E. Klaus Ernst said that the UAE in general and Abu Dhabi in particular is one the most important markets to Germany and that German businesses look for the UAE as a gateway to expand their operations in the region thanks to its geographical location and advanced infrastructure. He added that German businesses focus on several sectors including research and innovation, energy, and digitization.

-Ends-