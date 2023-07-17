Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) will participate in the 19th Liwa Date Festival, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, in Liwa, Al Dhafra, from July 17th to 30th. The festival is organized by the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee in Abu Dhabi.

The Authority emphasizes the significance of its participation in the festival, as it aims to contribute to the promotion of heritage and cultural events and activities that boost tourism and the economy of the Al Dhafra region. Additionally, ADAFSA seeks to highlight its role in the development of the palm sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Authority will present a range of plans and programs focused on palm cultivation and date production in the emirate. Furthermore, it will strive to enhance the efficiency of support programs and agricultural development, ensuring sustainability and reinforcing the effectiveness of the biosecurity system to prevent diseases and pests.

ADAFSA will organize a number of awareness lectures on good agricultural practices (Abu Dhabi GAP), as well as introduce its efforts in controlling palm pests and implementing integrated management programs to combat palm pests.

There will also be a lecture on the importance of organic agriculture, as well as an introduction to the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Genome Program. This program, the first of its kind in the region, is implemented by the Authority in cooperation with national research centers in the country. Its aim is to apply the best international practices in agricultural genetic research. Moreover, a number of experts from ADAFSA will serve on the jury for the date beauty competition, which is the most prominent event within the festival's activities. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to make inquiries, receive technical advice, and access extension services.

Through its participation, ADAFSA also aims to promote the second cycle of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, encouraging farmers and breeders to participate and have the chance to win valuable prizes. Furthermore, ADAFSA seeks to raise awareness about the first and largest Fodder Market of its kind in the Middle East. The market aims to provide UAE livestock breeders with easy access to high-quality animal feed at competitive prices, while ensuring safe and sustainable solutions for local fodder companies to enter new markets.

It is worth mentioning that the Liwa Date Festival aims to highlight the importance of the palm tree, preserve its historical significance, and pass this heritage on to future generations. Moreover, the festival supports farm owners who produce palm, fruit, and local agricultural produce. These efforts contribute to achieving sustainable agricultural development, enhancing the food security system, educating farmers about modern agriculture, and emphasizing the importance of caring for their farms and adopting best practices to ensure the quality of production.