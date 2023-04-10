Al Ameri: Zayed's humanitarian legacy is our biggest incentive for charitable and voluntary work

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) honoured the Pioneers of Goodness for the year 2022, including entities and individuals who have contributed to the success of the volunteer initiatives and activities implemented by ADAFSA under the "Auwn" Program for Social Service and Volunteer Work, on Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan of each year.

ADAFSA recognized several organizations, including the Emirates Red Crescent, the Department of Community Development, Zayed Foundation for People of Determination, Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra Municipality, Family Development Foundation, Abu Dhabi Blood Bank, Emirates Foundation - Takatuf Program, and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City. Additionally, 288 volunteers from the community, as well as employees of ADAFSA, were honoured for their contribution in community, environmental, and humanitarian events, during which they volunteered a total of 3,142 hours.

According to Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, the Director General of ADAFSA, humanitarian and charitable work is a key aspect of the UAE's identity and is deeply rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, is committed to promoting this legacy and ensuring that the Emirati people are known for their generosity, hard work, and giving, thus maintaining the UAE's position as a leading international donor and contributor to humanitarian and relief efforts around the world.

In a statement marking the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day and the recognition of the pioneers of goodness, he stated that this celebration serves as a reminder of the founder of the UAE and his positive impact and accomplishments both domestically and internationally. He emphasized the continuous humanitarian legacy of Sheikh Zayed and its role in inspiring charitable and volunteer work, as well as promoting the values of giving to improve the lives of the less fortunate. He also expressed gratitude towards Sheikh Zayed and recognized the leadership's commitment to giving and generosity.

According to His Excellency, ADAFSA selected Zayed Humanitarian Day as the perfect occasion to acknowledge and commend the Pioneers of Goodness who have assisted in amplifying the organization's humanitarian and charitable work by endorsing the campaigns initiated through the "Auwn" Program for Social Service. He went on to explain that the "Auwn" initiative is one of the Authority's key initiatives established to reinforce its commitment to the local community. The program aligns with the Abu Dhabi government's vision of emphasizing the principles of solidarity and unity that exist within the UAE community.

The Director General of ADAFSA highlighted that the Auwn Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, which has effectively managed over 130 community events that have helped more than 114 families. The program has also participated in various community and environmental initiatives, supported student graduation projects and SME's engaged in the agricultural industry in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Additionally, it motivates staff members of ADAFSA to volunteer and take part in charitable and CSR activities.

He highlighted that these initiatives enabled the Authority to win the Outstanding Community Initiative category at the 2022 Global Business Excellence Awards, which is a significant recognition of its contributions to supporting the local community.

He expressed gratitude to the public, private organizations, individuals, and the employees of ADAFSA who played a role in the success of humanitarian and voluntary initiatives.

He also commended the Auwn Community Engagement Program team for their efforts in serving the Abu Dhabi community and promoting a culture of volunteering and philanthropy.

