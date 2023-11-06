Abu Dhabi: As part of its efforts to enhance cooperation with strategic partners and improve the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) organised a virtual workshop titled "Annual Forum with Productive Families - We Meet to Rise". The workshop aimed to raise awareness among productive families holding the Abu Dhabi Trader and Mobdea Licences issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (DED), and owners of stores that sell productive family products, about the standards and requirements applied by ADAFSA on food safety, and to promote compliance with these requirements. The workshop also clarified the regulatory role that ADAFSA plays in the field of agriculture and food within its strategic plan.

During the meeting, all topics related to productive families and the challenges they face were reviewed and the appropriate solutions to these challenges were developed, in addition to reviewing the necessary guidelines during the circulation of foodstuffs and the conformity of food products to quality and food safety standards to ensure the provision of safe food to the community.

The workshop included discussions and interactive sessions on topics such as risk analysis, food safety management, and familiarisation with the legal requirements and legislation related to food safety.

The workshop also delved into the competitions associated with the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award. These competitions transpire at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba and proffer opportunities for breeders, community members, small-scale producers, and productive families to vie and participate in competitions and events that buttress endeavours towards agricultural sustainability and food security. The pivotal criteria for participation, the eligible categories, the specific prerequisites for each competition, and the valuable rewards accorded to the victors of this accolade were reviewed.

At the end of the meeting, a forum for discussion and dialogue was opened with the audience to present their valuable opinions, observations, and suggestions, in addition to answering all questions and inquiries.

The workshop garnered attendance from a considerable number of productive families and Mobdea Licence holders, along with store owners who purvey the products of these families. The workshop also hosted the team overseeing the regulation and licensing of productive families from ADAFSA's Control and Inspection Sector.

The Authority confirmed its keenness to provide support and guidance to productive families to improve the quality of their products and enhance their competitiveness in the market. This is in line with its ongoing efforts to enhance food safety and develop the local food sector as part of its vision to achieve the highest levels of quality and safety in locally produced food.