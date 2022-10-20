The Abu Dhabi (CAS) Hearing Centre, in cooperation with the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre (UAESAC) and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, organizes a program for training and qualifying lawyers in sports disputes, to be delivered by a group of local and international experts and specialists in the legal, judicial and sports fields. The program extends over a period of four days from 24 – 27 October, at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

This training program comes within the framework of a strategy set by the CAS Abu Dhabi branch, to consolidate the culture of arbitration, train the stakeholders supporting sports industry, including arbitrators, lawyers, mediators and conciliators in sports disputes, and to provide them with the knowledge, expertise and capabilities necessary for dealing with various cases, whether they are filed before national arbitration centres or before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

His Excellency Yousef Saeed Al Abri, the Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stressed that ADJD is keen to train and qualify legal professionals to deal with sport-related cases, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Head of the judicial Department- which aims to achieve leadership and excellence in providing various services in accordance with the highest international standards.

The sports field is gaining momentum and paramount importance in the lives of peoples and societies, which requires us to keep pace with the recent developments in sports field and with the governing legislations that have a vital role in avoiding any issues that might negatively affect the integrity of events, hence ensuring the achievement of speedy settlement of disputes that may arise between athletes, both locally and internationally, he added.

On his part, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of ADJD Administrative Support Sector, elaborated that organizing such training programs for lawyers in sports disputes, in coordination with our strategic partners, comes within the approved training plan for 2022, which is designed to shed light on many topics related to sports law, and on the mechanisms of amicable settlement through arbitration.

The CAS Abu Dhabi branch, established as the first international arbitration centre outside Switzerland, based on the agreement signed with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne in 2012, gives a special importance to training specialist lawyers and legal researchers on the procedures and rules used to resolve disputes in accordance with the laws and regulations applicable at the international level, he added.

-Ends-