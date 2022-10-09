Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), the leading government platform for developing human resources in Abu Dhabi and part of the Department of Government Support, announced it will participate in GITEX Technology Week 2022, a leading event specializing in technology in the region.

By participating in the event, ADSG aims to shed light on its pioneering efforts to enhance the learning and development experience of Abu Dhabi government employees.

The ADSG is committing to developing and launching high-quality programs, and establishing partnerships with the most prominent educational institutions and other leading and specialized bodies in various sectors to hone the competencies of Abu Dhabi Government employees and provide world-class educational experiences for the participants of its programs.

By participating in this event, we seek to uncover more fields that will support our efforts to promote our world-class educational programs and initiatives that we provide to government employees in the Emirate.

ADSG continues to provide valuable educational opportunities by promoting a culture of innovative and lifelong learning to support Abu Dhabi’s ambitious efforts to build a sustainable knowledge-based economy. By participating in this year’s GITEX, we look forward to exploring more ways to support our goal of enhancing our innovative learning and development strategies by utilizing advanced digital learning tools, and producing a generation of exceptional individuals with capabilities and skills that will enable them to keep up with the future.

The Abu Dhabi Government and other entities operating in the Emirate are eager to pursue the process of digital transformation. This highlights the importance of adopting innovative practices to develop a sustainable knowledge-based economy and contribute to supporting the growth of the Emirate as a leading hub for innovation and technology.

