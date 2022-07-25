As part of its continuous efforts to promote the dissemination of legal awareness among all segments of society, and in coordination with Majalis of Abu Dhabi at the Presidency Court, The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, organized two awareness lectures on “Cybercrime and its risks to society”, to ensure the society protection and safety from the risks of crimes associated with the use of modern technologies especially in light of the widespread use of social media.

The two lectures were held at Falaj Hazaa Majlis and Al Tawiya Majlis in Al Ain. The two lectures are part of the "Our Majlis" initiative launched by the Judicial Department in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to promote the dissemination of legal culture among members of society in order to support the maintenance of security and stability.

The lectures presented by Counselor Abdullah Hamad Al-Mansoori, Chief Prosecutor, dealt with the nature of electronic crimes, the dangers of electronic extortion, and the legal penalties in this regard, as well as focusing on the causes and factors that lead to members of society falling as victims of electronic extortion, by offering a number of practical examples from the actual case files before the Public Prosecution.

The lecturer reviewed the risks of misuse of social networking sites, and the legal responsibility of its users in accordance with the articles of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes.

The lecture focused on the most prominent caveats and controls that people should pay attention to when dealing with the internet, to ensure the safe use of technical means of all kinds, and to avoid any attempts that might endanger the safety of members of society or cause them to become victims, or anything that would lead to committing actions that may be dangerous and hold them legally accountable.

-Ends-