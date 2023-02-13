The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department made a paradigm shift in the completion of registration transactions and judicial requests remotely through the smart and electronic systems of the litigation system, with nearly one million completed transactions during the year 2022, which included the registration of judicial files and related requests before, during and after trading, as well as requests Completed automatically immediately using smart systems without any human intervention.

His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, confirmed that the record figure in completing transactions related to judicial requests at various stages of litigation, through modern and advanced technologies, reflects the success achieved in the digital transformation of the Judicial Department, and comes in line with the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Head of the Judicial Department, to develop a world-leading judicial system that supports the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as it is a destination and an attractive destination for business and investments.

Counselor Youssef Al-Abri explained that these efforts come in line with the strategic directions of the Abu Dhabi government, from which the determinants of the Judicial Department's strategic plan 2021-2023 emanate, and whose initiatives and projects focus on providing services comparable to the best global services provided in the judicial and justice sector, by benefiting from technical development and services. Smart, fast, and powered by artificial intelligence.

In detail, the statistics of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department for the year 2022 showed the completion of 642,319 applications submitted in judicial files before courts at all stages, and 148,595 judicial files were registered electronically, in addition to 145,845 applications that were accepted automatically and immediately through the smart systems without any human intervention.



The statistics of the case management system showed an increase in transactions completed in 2022 by 9% compared to 2021, with an increase of 67,173 transactions related to registration and judicial requests, supported by an increase in transactions submitted digitally through the website of the Judicial Department.

The service channels for filing lawsuits, submitting requests, and deliberations vary, to include the website, law firms, as well as typing offices, in addition to providing some services such as photocopying files and minutes, via short text messages through a special link for the parties to the lawsuits.

Litigants can also benefit from the services of the case system according to their classifications, as special services are available for the category of individuals, services for the agent or legal representative, services for lawyers, and others for as typing offices, allowing the service user to choose the preferred method for obtaining litigation services, in addition to providing flexible options for attending court sessions and litigation remotely; via visual communication techniques, with the option of personal attendance in a number of specific cases.