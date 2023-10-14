Nibras Aerospace Park in Al Ain, the advanced road network in Yas Island, and Abu Dhabi’s sea test bed in Mussafah Port will serve prototype development and deployment

Key enabling entities include Masdar City, Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), Maqta Gateway and Miral

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Following the launch of its global Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, Abu Dhabi has announced details of the infrastructure that will support the testing and development of applications for air, land, and sea vehicles.

The SAVI super cluster will be headquartered in Masdar City, a sustainable development home to a rapidly growing clean-tech cluster, and a business free zone. It provides advanced facilities and services within an enabling regulatory environment, forming the perfect partner to drive the future of smart and autonomous mobility in the UAE and beyond. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is collaborating with key players in the Emirate to provide dedicated test zones through its partnerships with Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), Miral, and Maqta Gateway, part of AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster, enabling companies to test SAVI applications.

TIP, with its Nibras Aerospace Park in Al Ain, surrounds runway facilities, and an aerospace park for manufacturing companies. The land testing zone in Yas Islandoffers an established road mobility test bed with a growing number of incorporated technology startups. The sea testing zone in Mussafah houses a port and the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy.These test zones will be supported by other enabling industrial activities that include an electronics, testing and qualification centre in Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi, an aluminium and steel cluster in KEZAD, and an automotive cluster with Rahayel in the Mussafah Industrial Zone.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “Abu Dhabi is poised to become a regional manufacturing hub for smart and autonomous vehicles by further driving its commitment to deploy innovative solutions that can transform industries. The three dedicated testing sandboxes across air, land and sea will provide companies access to world-class infrastructure to enable further innovation and commercialisation.”

“Masdar City was created more than 15 years ago to push the boundaries of sustainable development and foster innovation through R&D, technology, and investment,” said Ahmed Baghoum, Masdar City’s CEO. “This has led to two generations of sustainable, autonomous, smart mobility systems that have collectively moved over 2.5 million people. This project is Masdar City’s next step in establishing Abu Dhabi as a global reference point for cities of the future.” Manufacturers will have access to large-scale workshops and hangars, ready-built and modular manufacturing facilities, and access to a global logistics network. The zones will also provide incubation services that include funding and marketing support, and will house offices, and co-working spaces for disruptive startups.

Faiz Al Nahddy, MD & Chief Operating Officer of Tawazun Industrial Park said: “We have been enabling industries in the most strategic sector for over a decade. We have a very well established one-stop-shop which hand holds companies supporting them from Licensing to manufacturing easing their operations through ready built real estate and other value add services directing our support to make locally for export. Abu Dhabi is today poised at the cusp of taking a leading role in the autonomous vehicle sector and we are proud to be an integral part of SAVI.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral said: “We are committed to supporting Abu Dhabi’s innovative vision in creating an infrastructure and ecosystem that enhances the Emirate’s position as a global destination. We are proud of this partnership that will allow the testing of this advanced and cutting-edge technology on Yas Island, which further cements our commitment to the use of sustainable and clean energy.”