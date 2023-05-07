Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) will be participating as the main sustainability partner at the World Utilities Congress 2023, being held from 8-10 May, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The DoE pavilion is located in Hall 5, stand 5110, where it will be showcasing its most significant policies, regulations and initiatives that are driving the energy and water transition in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with strategic partners.

Since its establishment in 2018, the DoE has been developing progressive climate-friendly policies and regulations that support national and international efforts to achieve net zero by 2050. Some of these policies include the Clean Energy Targets that will see 60% of all electricity in the Emirate generated from clean energy sources by 2035. More importantly, these targets will help us realise a 75% reduction in carbon emissions per megawatt-hour by the electricity sector in Abu Dhabi. This policy is the first legally binding targets of its kind in the Middle East.

Over the next three days, the DoE will be presenting its contribution to the national Net Zero by 2050 journey as well as energy and water efficiency initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The DoE leadership and management teams will also be signing MoUs and participating in panel discussions, dialogue sessions, strategic workshops, meetings, and media activities.

In its second year, the World Utilities Congress has already established itself as a crucial platform for exploring the latest products, innovations and technologies in the global utilities sector. It brings together the world’s most influential leaders and legislators in the water and energy sectors, facilitates dialogue and information exchange, while promoting their roles in research, development and implementation of positive solutions, products and services in the market.

This year’s Congress will focus on sustainability, especially clean energy production, flexible transmission and distribution networks, water management and desalination, utility operations, and consumer issues. It will be attended by global leaders and ministers, as well as policy makers, experts, investors, entrepreneurs and youth representatives.